Police need help identifying two vehicles, in connection to West Springfield car theft

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are asking the public to help identify two vehicles and the owners of those vehicles. The vehicles are believed to be connected to the theft of a vehicle from the Municipal Parking Lot in West Springfield that happened in June.

According to police, the first vehicle appears to be a grey or darker colored Nissan Titan or Frontier-style pick-up truck. There might be paint chipping on the front of the vehicle’s hood.

The second vehicle appears to be a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. The vehicle is described as having a lift kit, oversized tires and a front brush guard. There is also a white decal in the rear window below the center brake light.

The West Springfield Police Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information of contact the department at 413-263-3210, ext. 246.