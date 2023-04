WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department painted over the graffiti on two railroad bridges on Saturday.

As part of Earth Day, Chief Lennon, Officers Mark Shlosser and Mark Harris were seen painting the railroad bridge on Stony Hill Road and the railroad bridge on Boston Road near Cottage Avenue. Home Depot donated the paint and supplies.

Wilbraham Police Department

Wilbraham Police Department

Wilbraham Police Department

Wilbraham Police Department

Crews from the Wilbraham DPW cleaned the area surrounding the Stony Hill Road Bridge as part of the project.