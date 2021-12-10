Police pulled over 100 drivers on Sumner Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 driving citations were issued on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Thursday.

According to a news release by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the department’s Traffic Unit, Ordinance Unit and C3 Units along with the Massachusetts State Police conducted high visibility traffic enforcement on Sumner Avenue. Between the four different law enforcement teams, 124 citations and eight criminal complaints were issued.

The majority of the tickets given out were for speeding or violations of Massachusetts’s Hands Free driving law. This was the fourth enforcement effort since November with more than 350 citations on Sumner Ave, State Street, Parker Street and Boston Road.