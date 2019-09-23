Police receive reports of door to door scams in multiple western Massachusetts communities

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Residents in West Springfield have been receiving some unexpected guests at their homes.

West Springfield police have received reports of out of state paving and driveway repair companies going door to door and soliciting work.

Fake businesses have been going to people’s homes saying they have extra supplies to perform jobs at people’s homes for an unreasonable price.

The Springfield Mayors Office for consumer information told 22News, this driveway repair scam tends to resurface every year before the winter months. If you do need work done at your home, Milagros Johnson said to always call a licensed professional.

“Pick up the phone and call the company of your choice, not because someone is making you an offer. You’re going to end up with substandard work, and a substandard product, you’re not going to be happy and you won’t find this company because they don’t exist,” Johnson said.

West Springfield Police told 22News, people conducting these schemes will charge more than is originally quoted and will have you write out a check to a person rather than a company.

With any possible scam, West Springfield Police said to never let anyone come into your home unless you have a scheduled appointment. You have the right to refuse to open your own door.

A right that one West Springfield resident has exercised before.

“Oh yeah they’ll tell me “yeah we’re down the street doing a driveway we have some extra blacktop would you like yours done?” and I just tell them nope see you later,” West Springfield resident Dave Pronovost said.

Milagros Johnson added, “You have to do your research we work too hard for our money to just throw it out the window.”