STONEHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police are asking for information about a deadly crash on I-93 in Stoneham last week.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, on Wednesday at 8:40 a.m., a 2015 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle was driving northbound on the highway when the vehicle rolled over south of Exit 26, for reasons that are still being investigated.

The crash resulted in the death of 34-year-old Kayla Driscoll of Somerville.

Investigators are looking for more information about another vehicle that was in the area when the crash occurred. That vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored small SUV, similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue, that was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on I-93 North in Medford and Stoneham between 8:25 and 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

If anyone saw this vehicle or has information about it, call Trooper CJ Murgo at the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the State Police-Medford Barracks at 781-396-0100.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Medford Barracks, the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.