EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects involved in an incident.

Two photos shared on social media by the East Longmeadow Police Department show four people on Sunday, February 26th between 5:15 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. along what appears like North Main Street.

East Longmeadow Police Department

East Longmeadow Police Department

If you can identify any of the individuals or have any information, call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440, and can remain anonymous.