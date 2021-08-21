POLICE: Shots fired in Holyoke leads to police pursuit in Holyoke through Chicopee

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested after police heard gun shots in the area of Maple and Essex streets early Saturday morning.
According to Holyoke Police Department Captain Moriarty, at around 3 a.m. Officer Spafford was patrol in the area of Maple and Essex streets when he heard gun shots. As Officer Spafford approached Holyoke Public Library, he saw several people in the park. The group began to scream and several ran to a dark colored vehicle and took off without the headlights on.
Officer Spafford pursued the vehicle and requested back up. After a lengthy pursuit through Holyoke, Chicopee and back into Holyoke, the Chicopee Police and the Massachusetts State Police assisted. The vehicle was pulled over on High Street near the intersection of Jackson Street in Holyoke,
Four people in the vehicle were arrested and a Smith and Wesson M&P (.45 caliber) was seized. The following people were arrested and charged.
Danielle Gebo (34) of Holyoke:
- Carrying a Firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
Benjamin Rivera (32) of Springfield:
- Carrying a Firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
Nicolas Flores (24) of Holyoke:
- Carrying a Firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
Angel Ramirez (39) of Holyoke:
- Carrying a Firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Numerous Chapter 90 violations