SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sunderland police are reminding residents to stay away from the water near the Connecticut River as a Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice.

According to the Sunderland Police Department, officers were called for a report of a capsized pontoon boat floating down the river from the Montague town line. Police say no one was seen to be around the pontoon.

Due to the fast current of the river, a lot of debris is floating down the river including trees and brush. The police watched a half-submerged kayak, coolers, balls and all sorts of floatation devices float by.

The Environmental Police were contacted and the Sunderland Police are keeping an eye out for the boat further down the river.