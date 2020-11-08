Political experts weigh in on President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After four days of counting votes, a winner has been declared.

Joe Biden is now the President-elect of the United States and running mate Senator Kamala Harris is now the first woman and woman of color as Vice President-elect.

“The unique thing about Biden as President-elect and eventually as President is that he knows that this isn’t a two-term presidency. He’s got a lot to do in a short amount of time — this is legacy,” said Political Consultant Tony Cignoli. “I think you will start to see him build right away and you will start to hear about appointments and specifics that he will bring to the table as soon as he’s sworn in.”

Supporters here in western Massachusetts came out to celebrate Saturday.

Over two dozen Massachusetts communities that voted for President Donald Trump back in 2016 flipped for former Vice President Joe Biden. Including Westfield, Wilbraham and East Longmeadow.

“There are a lot of reasons for that quite certainly. One of them, most especially was the pandemic and the impact it has had,” Cignoli explained. “We’ve seen it in polls. It was the economy tied to the pandemic. A lot of folks in Massachusetts communities are realizing that until the pandemic is dealt with, the economy doesn’t come back and that is a major issue for folks.”

But despite the projected victory, President Donald Trump in a statement said that the election was still far from over and will continue to file lawsuits alleging voting fraud and violations.

“The concept that the President brought forth about bringing it to the Supreme Court and have them get involved as we know, now that is not how this works,” Cignoli continued. “It is unlikely that you are going to see any significant Supreme Court challenges on a broad base. But I don’t think you are going to see a lot of ground game there by President Trump.”

Biden will be announcing his Coronavirus Task Force this coming Monday.