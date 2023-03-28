HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife are in the process of restocking local lakes, ponds and rivers with trout.

MassWildlife began restocking ponds on March 6 in eastern Massachusetts and begin restocking the Hampton Pond in Westfield and Congomond Lakes in Southwick last Tuesday. In the last week, more than 30 locations across western Massachusetts have been restocked with Rainbow Trout.

Some locations already restocked include:

Holland – Holland Pond

Brimfield – Little Alum Pond

Ware- Ware River

Huntington – Westfield River

Belchertown – Metacomet Lake

Granby – Bachelor Brook

Sturbridge – Alum Pond

Pittsfield – Onota Lake

Wilbraham – Spectacle Pond

Full list on the MassWildlife website.

Over the next few weeks, dozens of bodies of water will be restocked with different species of trout.