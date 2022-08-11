SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The parks department is extending the use of the Forest Park pool an extra week.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan announced that the Forest Park swimming pool will remain open through Sunday, August 21st.

The pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents have to pre-register to obtain a free pool pass from the parks department.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources to stay cool during these hot days of summer. I also want to thank Parks Director Patrick Sullivan and Aquatics Director Joe Federico and team for their dedication to providing a safe and fun environment to enjoy aquatics activities. ”