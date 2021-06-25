Pool at Forest Park in Springfield opening Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The swimming pool at Forest Park will be opening on Monday, one week ahead of schedule due to the potential heat wave.

The Forest Park pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city currently has 18 qualified lifeguards for the summer.

“I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources to stay cool during these hot days of summer. I also encourage anyone with lifeguard certifications to consider applying on the City of Springfield’s website,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Before coming to the pool, please ensure no one is feeling ill, has been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or has tested positive for COVID-19. To reduce the wait time, please come dressed to swim. Capacity in the changing rooms will be reduced. Please respect others by socially distancing a minimum of 6ft. This includes the line to enter, on the pool deck, in bathrooms, AND INSIDE THE POOL. The bathroom capacity will also be restricted to 6 patrons at a time to maintain proper distancing. The indoor locker room showers will be closed for the season. We have installed outdoor showers for all patrons to rinse off before and after swimming. As always, please do not bring any food or drink inside of the pool facility. These activities require taking off your mask. Please keep any food or drink outside of the pool area. Please practice proper hygiene and hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizing stations will also be provided to the public. Please cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. Please wash your hands properly directly after coughing or sneezing. Please use the proper gates for entering and exiting the pool area. The gates will be marked accordingly. Please use your pool pass to sign in and out to help us maintain an accurate capacity. Please contact the designated COVID-19 contact person if you or a family member show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. Please contact the Aquatics Director at (413) 787-6298 who will notify the Executive Director of Parks, Buildings & Recreation Management who will then contact the local health department for contact tracing purposes.

Residents who wish to swim at Forest Park pool this summer must pre-register and then obtain a free photo ID from the Parks Dept. You must bring this Pool Pass with you whenever you go to a Springfield Pool. Each member of the family must have an ID card to swim, and at least one adult in a family must register in order for children from that family to register.

Start by filling out the pre-registration form, once for each family member, parent first. Print your form and bring it along to one of the ID Card sessions listed below to get your photo ID card quickly. We have to accommodate the entire City so please come early! We will cut the lines when we have reached capacity to be able to complete all of those participants waiting, on time.

If you do not have a home computer, library cardholders may pre-register using computers at one of the ID card sessions listed below.

Each person registered will be assigned a unique ID number to print and save. You must bring this registration number to get photo ID card from the Parks Dept. at one of the following places and times.

Pool Pass Location:

Location : Cyr Arena

: Cyr Arena Time : 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

: 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Days: Sunday through Saturday (Everyday)

Springfield splash parks open:

Adams

Barrows

Calhoun

Emerson Wight

Emily Bill

Forest Park

Hubbard

Jaime Ulloa

Magazine

Marshall Roy

Mary Troy

Myrtle Street

Nahorniak

Nathan Bill

Rebecca Johnson

Van Horn

Summer heat is returning and it looks like it will be sticking around right into the 4th of July weekend. Temperatures are expected to be well up into the 90s with high humidity beginning next week.