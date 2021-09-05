Portuguese Americans celebrate at Festa in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — For 73 years, Portuguese Americans from all over the country have spent their Labor Day weekend in Ludlow attending Festa, sharing the experience with the many Portuguese Americans from western Massachusetts.

It was like returning home for the thousands of families on the grounds of Our Lady of Fatima Church this weekend. Joey Santos of New Jersey has attended the festival ever since he was a kid.

“My father retired in Florida three years ago, my father drove up Friday night, to be here for this festival. The festival means a lot to the community.” Santos said.

Despite the less than perfect weather Sunday, the crowds still came out.