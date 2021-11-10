Portuguese WWII Memorial in Ludlow beautified ahead of Veterans Day

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers from the town and Home Depot are beautifying the Portuguese World War II memorial in Ludlow ahead of Veterans Day.

The volunteers, many of them veterans themselves, told 22News that the veterans in the area love the monument, it’s even where the town starts their Memorial Day parade every year.

This year the Department of Veterans Services applied and won a grant from the Home Depot Foundation to get supplies and volunteers to fix the memorial. They received $2,300 in supplies and materials for the project.

The project consists of power washing, painting, landscaping, and decorating the monument with flowers.

A home depot volunteer told 22News, many of the staff are veterans so these projects mean a lot to them.

“You know what, it’s important for the community, the community sees that we’re doing this kind of thing and it reminds them the sacrifices that these folks have made.” Ron Szafir, Home Depot Manager

The memorial is dedicated to the men and women of Portuguese descent that served in World War II. The town said it took a while to be able to secure the grant because of COVID, but they’re glad they could do it before Veterans Day.