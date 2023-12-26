CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Christmas is over, you likely have a lot of trash left over.

From shipping boxes to wrapping paper, what can you recycle, and what do you have to put in the trash instead?

According to MassDEP, items that are considered recyclable for trash pick-up are:

Glass

Plastics

Paper and cardboard

Any metals

Items that you shouldn’t place in your bin for collection are:

Plastic bags

Clothing and linens

Hazardous items

No tanglers

No food or liquid

Recyclable pickup dates vary by city and town, but if you miss your pickup date, or have items not listed here, then you can always go to a recycling center in your area.