CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Christmas is over, you likely have a lot of trash left over.
From shipping boxes to wrapping paper, what can you recycle, and what do you have to put in the trash instead?
According to MassDEP, items that are considered recyclable for trash pick-up are:
- Glass
- Plastics
- Paper and cardboard
- Any metals
Items that you shouldn’t place in your bin for collection are:
- Plastic bags
- Clothing and linens
- Hazardous items
- No tanglers
- No food or liquid
Recyclable pickup dates vary by city and town, but if you miss your pickup date, or have items not listed here, then you can always go to a recycling center in your area.
