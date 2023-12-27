CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas may be over, but the stores are still packed with people leading up to New Year’s.

There have been major post-holiday sales the past couple of days, and those are likely to continue through the weekend.

Many are out buying things with the gift cards they received for Christmas. Others are making returns, which skyrockets this time of year and contributes to long lines at stores. According to experts, nearly half of all customers will return at least one gift this post-holiday season.

You are going to want to get your returns done early though. According to a new survey, 42% of retailers have shortened their return windows this year.