CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season has come to a close, and now is the time to start paying off that holiday shopping debt.

22News spoke with a financial advisor from Northwestern Mutual about how you can do just that. He says people should remember that making just your monthly minimum payment will likely only go towards paying the interest and not the principal of your credit card.

“One of the biggest traps is the interest rates you will be paying on it,” says Financial Advisor Darren James. “If there is an opportunity for you to do a balance transfer from one credit card where you are going to be paying interest to a credit card, where you are going to be paying zero interest, that is a huge opportunity over the year to save a lot of money.”

James adds that now is also the time to start making good financial habits, like budgeting, to help you get out of debt.