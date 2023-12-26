CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is the day after Christmas and many people are looking forward to digging into their holiday leftovers.

November and December are the peak months for food poisoning, caused by the cafeteria germ.

This form of bacteria grows in cooked foods such as turkey and beef kept at room temperature. The CDC says it’s the second most common cause of food poisoning in the U.S. During a busy holiday meal, food may be left out for longer than is actually safe. Leftovers should be stored within two hours of cooking

So remember don’t overestimate how long leftovers are good for, keep them in your fridge for three to four days max.

For those who stored things properly, you still have a few days to freeze things, and put them in your freezer before they go start to go bad.