CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Post offices across the Commonwealth will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail, except for guaranteed overnight packages, and retail operations will be closed for the day. Retail and delivery operations will resume on Saturday.

As one of the largest employers of U.S. veterans, almost 10% of our workforce nationally, the Postal Service is proud to honor the men and women who have served the country in war and in peacetime and those who continue that tradition today.

The price of Forever stamps and other postage will go up on January 22, 2023. The USPS plans to increase prices of affected postage by 4.2%, which amounts to a few cents per stamp. The cost of a Forever stamp would go up 3 cents, from 60 cents to 63 cents. The price of Forever stamps just went up in July from 58 cents to 60 cents. A year ago, the stamps cost 55 cents.

See more details on the 2023 price changes below: