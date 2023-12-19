CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Flood waters from yesterday’s rain are beginning to recede, but a flood warning remains for parts of the Connecticut River.

22News was at the Westfield River in downtown Westfield after it was impacted by Monday’s storm. While the water is running fast with some debris in it, that area has since receded after reaching flood stage.

According to our 22News Storm Team, the Connecticut River has reached its maximum levels, and should also begin going down overnight.