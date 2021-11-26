Postal Shipping Delays: Buy or ship your items before it’s too late

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holiday season creeping up many are shopping online and avoiding shopping in person. Yet, if you wait too long to buy or ship your items they may not arrive on time.

22News is working for you when you should start shipping out your packages so they arrive in time for the holidays. For places like FedEx and USPS, the ground delivery deadline is December 15th if you want your package to arrive for Christmas.

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25:

USPS: According to the UPS website the send by date depends on the service: USPS Ground Service December 15th First-Class Mail Service December 17th Priority Mail Service December 18th Priority Mail Express Service December 23rd

FedEx Shipping Schedule: https://www.ups.com/assets/resources/webcontent/en_US/US_Days_of_Operation_Schedule.pdf

UPS Shipping Schedule: https://www.fedex.com/content/dam/fedex/us-united-states/shipping/images/Holiday-Last-Day-to-Ship.pdf



UPS has not set a specific date for ‘ground shipping,’ and is referring customers to their website.

So that means send your packages in as soon as possible.

22News spoke with one person who was sending out a package of Christmas gifts to Florida, “We are trying to get ahead with mailing these packages. We are concerned that maybe alto of people will be sending packages later on and we didn’t want it to get mixed up in that and so forth,” said Steve Hamylack of Springfield.

If you send in your package early, you avoid higher shipping costs.