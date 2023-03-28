PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A potential incident is reported at Palmer High School Tuesday.

According to a post on Facebook by the Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School, a shelter-in-place at Pathfinder is being conducted due to a potential threat at Palmer High School. Students are not allowed outside or no one is allowed inside the building.

Palmer High School is located at 4105 Main St. and Pathfinder is at 240 Sykes St. 22News contacted Palmer Police and will update this article as soon as more information is available.

Several Massachusetts schools received threats Tuesday including the following: