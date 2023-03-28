PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A potential incident is reported at Palmer High School Tuesday.
According to a post on Facebook by the Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School, a shelter-in-place at Pathfinder is being conducted due to a potential threat at Palmer High School. Students are not allowed outside or no one is allowed inside the building.
Palmer High School is located at 4105 Main St. and Pathfinder is at 240 Sykes St. 22News contacted Palmer Police and will update this article as soon as more information is available.
Several Massachusetts schools received threats Tuesday including the following:
- Springfield
- According to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a swatting incident involved Central High School. The call was investigated but quickly refuted.
- Northampton
- Police said at around 11 a.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a shooter at the high school. The high school was locked down and officers and school staff worked to clear the building. It was determined to be a non-credible threat.
- Great Barrington
- Police said they received a threat to the high school and protocols were followed. The threat was deemed to be not credible and students and staff are safe.
- Greenfield
- Police said at around 11:02 a.m. the Greenfield Dispatch Center received a call of a potential threat of a person with a gun at an unspecified school in Greenfield, possibly the High School or Stoneleigh Burnham School but not definitively. Police ensured everyone was safe.
- Foxborough
- Police said at around 8:50 a.m. the high school was a victim of a “swatting” call.