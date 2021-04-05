Potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant spreading across Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A variant of COVID-19 is spreading through the state, and has the potential to be more contagious.

According to the CDC, there are 58 known cases of the P1 COVID-19 variant in the Commonwealth. That’s more recorded cases than any other state in the U.S.

The variant is thought to be more contagious and able to re-infect those who have already had the virus. The strain was first detected in Brazil, and the first case in Massachusetts was identified in a woman from Barnstable County in late February.

Researchers have linked 54 other cases to one super spreader event on Cape Cod.

