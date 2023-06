HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pouliot Pool in Holyoke will be opening for the season Monday.

Adult swim is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. every morning, open swim is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

Summer Pass Fees:

Free for children 6 and under