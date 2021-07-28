Pouliot Pool in Holyoke public grand reopening party

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An exciting moment Wednesday for people in Holyoke, the grand reopening of Pouliot Pool.

The public is invited to visit the brand new pool complex at 3 p.m. for a reopening celebration.

The pool shut down in 2015 for structural issues. It was demolished and rebuilt last year, but the reopening celebration was delayed by COVID-19. Total costs for the renovation came out to $1.8 million, funded by city bonds and state grants.

Pouliot Pool is open seven days per week. Senior swim is from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on the weekends. Open swim is from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Season pool passes can be purchased at the pool.