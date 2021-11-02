Pour Bar Agawam closes its doors

Photo of full cup of beer. On photo there’s no people, only alcohol. This photo is example as using the horizontal orientation of an image, from that view it can be show more from image. Photo was taken from close-up. Colors on foreground are crisp and clear, but the bakcground is blurred. Associations with photo […]

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A cocktail bar in Feeding Hills has closed its doors permanently.

Pour Bar Agawam located on Springfield Street in Feeding Hills announced on Facebook Tuesday they are permanently closed. The bar that celebrated their grand opening on January 15, 2020 offering karaoke, trivia, live music and a cantina-inspired menu is officially closed just over a year later.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Pour Bar & Lounge,” stated in the Facebook post. “We have sincerely appreciated all our customers, both long time and new. We’ve enjoyed serving you, celebrating with you and watching you enjoy the bar we loved so much. To our staff, it could not have been possible without you. We appreciate you. Thank you.”

They have stated if you have inquiries about the sale of the bar and license to call or text 413-654-8044.