POW/MIA Missing Man Table displayed at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College held a Veterans Day ceremony dedicated to honoring and supporting those men and women who have served their country.

The ceremony included the presentation of colors by the United States Marine Corps, and the display of the POW/MIA Missing Man table by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. 22News spoke with the Chairperson of the AIC Alumni Veterans Committee who told us that veterans deserve to be recognized every day.

“I just think we need to consider that veterans need to be recognized every day, and what means more to me is when someone comes up and perhaps sees my hat or t-shirt, they say thank you for your service, that means a lot to the veterans.”

The Veterans Day event also featured a keynote speech by Brigadier General John Driscoll.