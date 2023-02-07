SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans for a Pow-Wow and march in Indian Orchard during November’s Native American Heritage Month have been put on hold.

This event was proposed to celebrate Native American art and culture. However, in an Indian Orchard Citizens Council meeting Tuesday, there appeared to be discord. Regarding the historical background of the Native Nipmunc tribe within the region.

To bring a clear representation of Native American tribes, the committee is pushing for a possible education session instead.

“To learn more and learn that we are all just students and we are all visitors to this particular area. One thing I have learned is that you just can’t put all that indigenous in one bucket. Every nation is so different from each other,” said Yolanda Cancel, Indian Orchard Committee Council Vice President.

Cancel adds that she is hopeful that the Pow-Wow could happen down the road, once more research is conducted.