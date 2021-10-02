Powerball hits $635 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Powerball Jackpot reached $635 million on Saturday night.

As one of the biggest Powerball Jackpots in history, 22News stopped by Forest Park to see what local residents would do with that kind of money.

“Get my grandmother a house and go somewhere far,” Dugana Celestin said.

“Go on vacation,” Kara Lombardi said.

“Definitely help my people. My family, my mom, myself, and then I would give back to, * we’re Haitian people. You see what’s going on in Haiti? I would find a way to help what’s going on in that situation,” Yardley Mellon said.

The Powerball drawing will be on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.