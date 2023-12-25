CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The highly anticipated Powerball Holiday Jackpot drawing is Monday night.

The Powerball Jackpot is now at a staggering $638 million. With a chance at Santa delivering one final life-changing present on the line, many were rushing for a final chance to play before the drawing.

22News had a chance to speak with Local, Kerry Sutherland, about a popular gift this Christmas for their family, “Scratch tickets, scratch tickets, and um what else do you get them. They have everything, you know what I mean? So yeah, scratch tickets. My moms usually lucky, and my dads usually not.”

22News will be listing the winning lottery numbers during our 11 p.m. news cast Monday, so be sure to check back to see if Santa delivered you the lucky winning numbers for the holiday jackpot!