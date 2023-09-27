DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has been raised to an estimated $850 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the cash option on the prize is now $397.4 million. This jackpot would be the fourth-largest in Powerball history if someone won on Wednesday. The jackpot was last won on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Massachusetts Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $10.8 million, with a cash option of $7.21 million. It is the largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Tickets are $1 each and only available in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday.