CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A $900 million Powerball jackpot grand prize was up for grabs during Monday’s drawing, but no one took home the prize.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the winning numbers drawn on Monday night. That means the Powerball jackpot, for the third time ever, climbs to an estimated $1 billion before taxes for the next drawing on Wednesday.

So for those looking to try their luck here is how to play. You start with your Powerball play ticket which cost $2.00 per play. Players select five numbers between 1-69 and one Powerball number between 1-26, or you can select the numbers manually or choose Quick Pic for the Lottery computer to randomly select your numbers.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. There are a total of nine ways to win a prize, ranging from the jackpot down to $2.00 depending on the six numbers you have. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you win the jackpot, you can take a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the prize pool, or a series of 29 annual payments.