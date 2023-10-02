DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.04 billion.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the cash option on the prize is now an estimated $478.2 million. This jackpot would be the fourth-largest in Powerball history if someone won on Monday. This would be the 32nd drawing since the jackpot was last won on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we remind people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing on Tuesday night is an estimated $300 million, with a cash option of $137 million. Tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. in Atlanta, GA.

The Massachusetts Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $11 million, with a cash option of $7.31 million. It is the largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Tickets are $1 each and only available in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday.