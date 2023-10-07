CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.4 billion.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the cash option on the prize is now an estimated $643.7 million. This jackpot would be the third-largest in Powerball history if someone won, and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Two Quic Pic tickets sold in Massachusetts each won a $50,000 prize by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing. The tickets were sold at South End Liquors in Fall River and Pick ‘N Pay in North Attleborough.

This would be the 34th drawing since the jackpot was last won on July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California. The $1.4 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since November 7, 2022, when a U.S. lottery stated that a $2.04 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased up until 9:50 p.m.

“With this jackpot now well over the $1 billion mark, it is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing

responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the

Massachusetts State Lottery.

The Massachusetts Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $350 million, with a cash option of $7.47 million. It is the largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware.

Tickets are $1 each and only available in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday.