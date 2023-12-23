$50,000 prize won on ticket that was sold in Boston in Wednesday’s drawing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking to treat yourself this holiday, purchase a Powerball ticket before Saturday night’s drawing for a chance to win up to $620 million.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $620 million with a cash option of $310.8 million. This drawing will be the thirty-first since the jackpot was last hit on October 11, when a $1.765 billion jackpot was won on a ticket that was sold in California.

During Wednesday night’s drawing, a $50,000 prize was won on a Quic Pic ticket that was sold at Martini’s in Boston’s North End.

Powerball tickets can be bought for $2 until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. The game is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball jackpot for last Saturday’s drawing was an estimated $535 million with the cash option at an estimated $268 million.