CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, and if you’re lucky enough to win, it’s a $785 million prize.

The prize is certainly a life-changing amount of money, and with the growing jackpot, we wanted to find out if it brings in more business to local convenience stores.

22News spoke with David Glantz, Owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop, about how the staggering jackpot has impacted his business. “Anything over a couple hundred million people start to coming in to play. A large play today, a lot of people came in to play. Quick picks, you have office pools, and you have people buying 5, 10, 15, 20 quick picks at a pop. But its been pretty steady.”

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1 billion jackpot. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 25, but, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.