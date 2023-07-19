CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than an hour away from someone potentially becoming a billionaire!

The Powerball jackpot continuing to climb, a result of no one hitting the winning combo this week.

The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot, and third largest Powerball jackpot. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million, but we heard from people willing to test their luck. David Jones, telling 22News, “I’m always a giver. My wife and I are always a giver. I would pay off my house, take care of my family. Some times more money more problems too! You got to think about that.”

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2019. Follow Kristina on Twitter @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.