CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is now at an estimated $535 million with the cash option at an estimated $268 million.
Saturday night’s drawing will be the Powerball’s 28th since the last jackpot was hit in October, that ticket won over $1.7 billion in California,
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.
