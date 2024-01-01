CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Powerball players could begin 2024 on a high note with the current jackpot for Monday night’s drawing ballooning to an estimated $810 million.

The current jackpot has been building since October when a more than a billion dollar prize was won by a ticket sold in California.

22News spoke with Fahim Azia, the owner of Friendly Market in Springfield who tells us the store has been busy with people hoping to win the big prize, “It’s actually a very big deal. I wish somebody could win at my place and get famous! We come here and try to play it every day and everyone is looking for their chance to win.”