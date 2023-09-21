CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has grown again, after no one won the big prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The prize has now grown to an estimated $725 million, with a lump sum cash option of $345 million. At this size, the jackpot is now the eighth-largest in Powerball’s history.
Meanwhile, the one billion dollar jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed, as does the record-setting $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month. The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday. We’ll have the winning combination on 22News at 11.
