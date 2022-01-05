Powerball jackpot up to $630 million, seventh largest in game’s history

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has been released at an estimated $630 million, it’s the seventh largest in the game’s history. The Powerball drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last hit in early October. Tickets could be purchased up until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night at MassLottery retailers across the state.

Manny Michelakis from Chicopee told 22News, “I want to win the $630 million. $630 million is a lot of money. I’m going to take care of my family and then all of my friends.”

Wednesday’s Winning Powerball Numbers

6-14-25-33-46 Red Ball-17

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $278 million. Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at $2 a piece and are sold across 45 states. Tickets can be purchased up until 10:45pm Friday night at any MassLottery retailer across the state.