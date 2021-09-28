Powerball winning numbers

(WWLP) – In case you haven’t heard about the Powerball, get this, you now have a shot at more than half a billion dollars!

No one hit the jackpot on Saturday which means Monday night’s jackpot went up to $545 million. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $392 million. If hit, the $545 million jackpot would be the 10th-largest in the history of the game.

“It’s a half a billion dollars now, that’s gonna pique a little interest in people who don’t usually play,” said David Glantz at Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop. “Powerball, three times a week now. Jackpots get big fast.”

The winning numbers were drawn Monday night: 21-22-39-44-60. Red Ball: 12