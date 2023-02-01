WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While many try to stay warm this winter, local fire departments say it’s a very important time to practice fire safety.

“As the colder months come around, people are taking their activities inside… they are cooking and smoking inside, people are implementing other forms of heating that aren’t always the safest,” said Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department.

FEMA reports that half of all home heating fires occur from December through February and 1 in every 7 home fires and 1 in every 5 home fire deaths involve heating equipment.

According to the Massachusetts Fire Incident reporting system, in 2019 there were just over 16,000 fires in the state peaking in the colder months.

And with a dip into frigid temperatures this week, people are looking for ways to stay warm. Local fire departments are urging people to do that with caution.

“We have seen some fires when it comes to space heaters,” Lt. Spear told 22News. “We like to recommend that if you are going to use a heater to use a porcelain variety that is going to be enclosed. So the heating elements won’t be exposed to an combustibles around it.”

When heating your home, some important fire safety practices to be aware of include:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source For example: fireplaces, woodstoves, radiators or space heaters

Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings

Never use a kitchen oven as a source of heat

And a reminder from local fire; make sure to test your CO and Fire detectors.