Preliminary Election Results: Chicopee/Northampton

(WWLP) – Preliminary elections are being held Tuesday in Chicopee and Northampton.

Chicopee – September 17

Mayor

Mayor Richard Kos is not running for another two-year term in office, leaving the mayor’s seat open for the first time since Kos left the office for the first time back in 2003. Running to replace him are former police officer Joe Morissette, City Council President John Vieau, and former Mayor Michael Bissonnette. The top two finishers will move on to the November election.

City Council, Ward 3

John Vieau’s decision to run for mayor leaves his Ward 3 council seat open. Running to replace him are W. Kaween Fernando, Lucjan Galecki, and Scott Maziarz. The top two finishers will move on to the general election.

Northampton – September 17

City Council, Ward 7

The only preliminary election necessary in Northampton is the one for City Council in Ward 7. Penny Geis, Hanuman Goleman, and Rachel Maiore are running to replace Alisa Klein, who is not running for re-election. The top two candidates will move on to November.

