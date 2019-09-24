Preliminary Election Results: Westfield/Holyoke

(WWLP) – Preliminary elections are being held Tuesday in Westfield and Holyoke.

Westfield

Mayor

Westfield’s only preliminary election is for the mayor’s office. Incumbent Mayor Brian Sullivan is not running for a third two-year term. Running to replace him are State Senator Don Humason, Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe, Kristen Mello, a co-founder of the group “Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves,” and political newcomer Andrew Mullen.

Holyoke

City Council, Ward 3

Holyoke’s only preliminary election is for City Council in Ward 3. Incumbent Councilor David Bartley is facing two challengers: Anne Thalheimer (who ran against Bartley two years ago) and School Committee member Dennis W. Berks, Jr. The two leading candidates will move on to the general election.

