Preliminary elections being held in Springfield & Greenfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday for preliminary elections in Springfield and Greenfield.

Preliminary elections come just about two months ahead of general elections.

Polls in both Springfield and Greenfield will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The preliminary election in Springfield will narrow a field of four candidates down to two in the mayor’s race; the City Council At-Large race from 11 candidates to 10, and the Ward Four City Council race from five candidates to two.

Springfield residents can vote at a number of polling locations throughout the city including the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street.

In Greenfield, voters will set the ballot for the mayor and city council at-large. Mayor Bill Martin decided not to seek re-election. Therefore, now there are only three candidates for mayor.

Five candidates are also running for two available city council at-large seats.

Voting will take place in the Greenfield High School gymnasium.

22News will bring you the results on-air and online at wwlp.com as soon as we get them.