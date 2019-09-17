Preliminary elections held in Chicopee and Northampton Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Chicopee and Northampton will head to the polls Tuesday to set the ballot for November’s elections.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos is not running for another term, leaving the mayor’s seat open for the first time since Kos left the office back in 2003.

Running to replace him are former police officer Joe Morissette, City Council President John Vieau, and former Mayor Michael Bissonnette.

The top two finishers will move on to the November election.

John Vieau’s decision to run for mayor leaves his Ward three council seats open.

The only preliminary election in Northampton is the one for City Council in Ward seven where three candidates are competing for two spots.

Polls in Chicopee will be open from 7:00 a.m. this morning until 7:00 p.m. tonight, and in Northampton, voters will have until 8:00 p.m. tonight to cast their ballot.

Westfield and Holyoke will have their preliminary elections in one week on September 24.