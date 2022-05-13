SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in Springfield will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday as crews prepare for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast event held Saturday morning.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to Main Street in Springfield on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. marking the City’s 386th birthday. Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street will be closed to line the streets with tables, chairs, and vendors beginning Friday.

CLOSED FRIDAY: Main Street

Drivers will be detoured around Main Street beginning Friday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. Main Street will be barricaded at the intersections with Bridge Street and State Street.

Traffic can cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way until Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 4 a.m.

State Street and Bridge Street will remain open to through traffic.

Approximately 1,000 pounds of bacon donated by Smithfield Packaged Meats will be prepared by Honorary Chair, MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kelley and Sheriff Nick Cocchi, who served as the 2017 Honorary Chair. After the bacon is cooked it will be taken to MGM Springfield to be warmed before serving.

The culinary staff at Mercy Medical Center is preparing around 500 gallons of batter for the pancakes donated by Performance Food Group. The 100 five-gallon buckets will be filled and loaded by Gleason Johndrow Landscaping into a refrigerator truck from Quality Beverage. Two additional refrigerator trucks from H. P. Hood and Springfield Homegrown-Sodexo will also be used to keep the batter, milk, juice, and creamer properly chilled.

The event includes pancakes, bacon, milk, orange juice, and coffee for $3, $1 for children under 12, and free to 70,000 public school students that have advance tickets. It is prepared by hundreds of volunteers.