SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather this week has started off on a cooler note than last week, and frigid temperatures can take a toll on your home or car especially if you are not prepared.

“Pipes are able to freeze very quickly. It only takes outdoor exposure to freezing temperatures for a couple hours to get those pipes frozen, so wrapping your pipes in some insulation can help because if your pipes do freeze over that’s quite costly,” said Jack Wu with the 22News Storm Team.

Simple things, like routine maintenance of your heating system, replacing filters and wrapping your pipes, can save you unexpected and expensive repairs in the middle of a cold snap. You can even do things to prevent the heat from escaping through doorways.

“It’s one thing to heat your home, it’s another thing to keep the heat in your home. So insulating your doorways. They have door stoppers which prevent the cold air from coming in and the warm air from coming out,” said Jack Wu.

Regular maintenance on your car is also crucial. Drivers might start seeing the low tire pressure warning light on their dashboard. The air in tires contracts in lower temperatures, reducing pressure.

“You don’t want to be slipping and sliding in the snow. Your tread depth should be set to where the manufacturer wants them to be.” said Michael Lapite, Manager of City Tire in Springfield.

Having reliable transportation is always important but especially in the winter. As a car owner, you want to make sure that your tires and battery are in good shape.

“The last thing you want to do is be stranded on a cold morning, so batteries are huge. Always make sure that your battery is good to go. We do free testing, you can go anywhere to get them tested for free if that’s one of your main concerns,” said Lapite.

He says that hard starting is always an indicator that your battery is starting to go so if it starts doing this especially on cold mornings, you should get your battery checked immediately.