SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the first frost approaches, it’s time to reevaluate your garden.

Temperatures have fluctuated more than normal this year. High temperatures in the 80s broke a single-day record last week. As these temperatures warm, it pushes the first frost date back from when we normally would see it this week.

While this extends the time you could keep your summer plants outside, it’s still important to prepare for when low temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Steve Bordenuk from Sixteen Acres gave his best advice for planting during the fall season, “The key to fall planting and having success getting it through the winter to come back in the spring is keeping it well watered right till the ground freezes.”

This is important because when the ground hard freezes, the soil won’t be able to absorb as much water, and plants’ roots will become dehydrated. With the first frost expected in the coming weeks, small potted plants like this one are being sold for this time of year because plants have the inability to survive outside when the conditions get too cold.

Perennial plants, trees, and shrubs are some popular options for plants that can last through harsher weather. Bordenuk suggests that if you do want to bring plants indoors for the colder months, you should spray insecticides a day before so you don’t attract any unwanted critters into your home.

If you want some Halloween-spirited items, opt for things like pumpkins, straw bails, and red or orange-colored flowers.